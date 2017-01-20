Volvo cancels worker layoffs at Virginia plant

DUBLIN, Va. (AP) - Volvo has decided to reverse a previous decision to lay off workers at the Volvo Trucks North American truck manufacturing plant in Pulaski County.



The Roanoke Times reports (http://bit.ly/2kbsbyL) that in December, Volvo announced it would eliminate 500 jobs on its second shift, effective Feb. 13, so it could adjust production to market demand. On Thursday, the company announced it will keep its two shifts.



Volvo Trucks North America spokesman John Miles said in a statement that the company decided to not follow through with the layoffs in order to "maintain manufacturing flexibility."



The plant has seen at least 14 rounds of layoffs since 1990. Volvo officials have repeatedly said the job cuts are a response to expected reductions in truck demand.



The truck plant employs 2,200 workers.



