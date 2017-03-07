Walmart employee arrested for stealing from her own register

Shaquata Cooke (Photo: Newport News Police)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A female employee was arrested after allegedly stealing cash from her own register, Monday afternoon.

Officers arrived at a Walmart on Jefferson Ave. around 1 p.m.

According to officials, an office worker saw an employee in the office and had discovered that she had stolen money from her register on Saturday, March 4.

The woman, identified at Shaquata Cooke, was seen repeatedly taking cash from her register throughout her employment.

The 27-year-old was arrested for embezzlement.

