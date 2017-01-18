Walmart hair product security policy is racist says union

Walmart is cutting some back-office jobs (Photo: Custom)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A workers union seeks the City of Suffolk's help to end alleged racial discrimination at local Walmart stores. They say the retailer discriminates against certain customers because it locks up African-American hair products.

"Hair products locked up. An extra layer of security, but only for some shoppers, black shoppers,” says the narrator in a video ad created by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which calls out Hampton Road’s Walmart stores for the alleged discriminatory policy.

“As a black woman it was demeaning to me and it was also hurtful to me,” says Tiffany Beroid about the policy. She is also a member of the UFCWU.

“Some costing as little as $2. While products used primarily by white shoppers remain unlocked,” the video’s narrator says.

The UFCWU released the video in early December of 2016. Since then all local stores except the one on Main Street stopped locking up the products. Now Beroid is asking for city council to speak out against the store continuing the policy.

“Are you all going to hold Walmart accountable for giving black shoppers a different shopping experience from their white counterparts? This is not fair,” Beroid says to council members Wednesday night.

Suffolk Mayor Linda Johnson says it's not her or the council members place to intervene.

“If they're doing something that's not correct or discriminatory there are other places to go to deal with that,” Johnson says. “The Justice Department, those types of things. The city council is not the correct place.”

In a statement Wal-Mart spokesperson, Phillip Keene, says the allegations are false and offensive and that some products are more frequently targeted by shoplifters, so the company takes "normal" measures to protect the items against theft.

Those security measures Beroid says though aren't in place at other retail stores.

“Why isn’t other stores locking up black products as well?,” she says.

So she says her group will continue to seek the city’s help to get the store to change its policy.

“Enough is enough,” she says. “This needs to stop.”

