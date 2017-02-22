Warner, Kaine try again to assist Vietnam veterans exposed to Agent Orange

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are trying to close a crucial loophole at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

They're trying once again to help Vietnam veterans who were exposed to the toxic chemical Agent Orange.

As things stand now, the V.A. only covers vets who were actually deployed in-country.

The V.A. does not cover the so-called "Blue Water" sailors who served on ships, just off-shore, even though they breathed in the same air.

Warner and Kaine have re-introduced their bill to ensure those vets are eligible to receive the same disability and health care benefits as their peers.

"Many sailors who never set foot in Vietnam were still exposed to Agent Orange, through their drinking water, showers and laundry," said Warner. "Years later, many of these sailors are suffering from the diseases associated with Agent Orange."

Those diseases include Leukemia, Hodgkins and non-Hodgkins Lymphoma and nerve, digestive, skin and respiratory disorders.

Warner and Kaine estimate there are 4-thousand such veterans in Virginia.

