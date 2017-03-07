Warner vows to get to bottom of Russian hacking

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (Photo: 13News Now)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVEC) -- Allegations of Russia's involvement in the 2016 election and beyond still loom like a dark cloud over the White House.

And lawmakers are working hard to make sure any and all allegations don't get swept under the rug.

Virginia Senator Mark Warner, who as vice chairman is heading up the Senate Intelligence Committee's investigation into the matter vows, "we will get to the bottom of it."

U.S. intelligence agencies have already concluded that Russia hacked the email accounts of the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign.

Today, Democrat Warner talked about how far the Russian cyber operation went to plant fake news stories on social media, to sway the election's outcome.

"We do know before the election, there was about a thousand Russian trolls literally working out of a single building in Moscow, trying to manipulate our news so that in certain places in the country, if you look at the news of the campaign, you wouldn't get the news o the day. you'd end up getting phony stories about Hillary Clinton's health," said Warner.

The Russian objective, according to Warner, was to harm Clinton, and to help Donald Trump.

"We know in other communities that if you actually Goggled a question like hacking an election, you wouldn't get CBS or Fox News of CNN," he said. " What you would get instead would be Russian propaganda that was Rt News and other fake sites put up by the Russians. And then, the release of this information to the benefit of Mr Trump and to the detriment of Hillary Clinton."

Warner said the Russian effort was an attack on the democratic process.

"With the overwhelming evidence of Russian interference in our elections, I have to tell you, this investigation that I'm leading on the intelligence committee is the most important thing that I've done," he said.

As for President Trump's thus far unsubstantiated claim in a Tweet that former President Obama had Trump's wires tapped, Warner said that the president has offered no evidence, adding, "I'm dreadfully afraid that the president may have been reading some alternative news."

