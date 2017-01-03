A Utah family’s video is going viral after security footage shows one of their 2-year-old twin boys pushing a fallen dresser off of his brother. (Photo: Custom)

A Utah family’s video is going viral after security footage shows one of their 2-year-old twin boys pushing a fallen dresser off of his brother.

Ricky Shoff posted the video to Facebook on Sunday, which has since garnered thousands of shares. Shoff said he was hesitant to post the video at first, but he wanted to bring awareness for people to “make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

The video shows one of the boys stuck under the dresser, crying while his twin brother walks over and pushes the dresser off of him.

WATCH: 2-year-old rescues twin brother trapped under dresser

Shoff said he and wife were upstairs when the dresser fell. He said they normally hear everything in the house, but they didn’t hear the dresser fall nor their son crying.

Shoff said his wife went downstairs a few minutes later to check on the boys. He said she saw the dresser was down and that both boys were OK. It wasn’t until Shoff pulled video from their Vivint security camera that they saw the incident.

“We were initially unsure to share the video or not, but ultimately decided to, because we feel like this is something a lot of parents overlook,” Shoff said. “Our house is about as childproof as it possibly can be because of our three boys, but we miss this. We feel so lucky and blessed that they are OK and (there are) literally no scratches from the incident.”

