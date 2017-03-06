Waterside District to hold daily interviews until all positions are filled

(Photo: http://www.watersidedistrict.com/)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Waterside District is projected to be open in just a few months.

The District team is now on the hunt to fill every position available before opening. And until they do, they will be holding job interviews every day.

Jobs are available for multiple restaurant that will be opening, including Guy Fieri's Smokehouse, Blue Moon TapHouse, the Market, Harbor Club, and PBR. Each business is looking fill jobs in the front and back of the house.

The Waterside District website describes itself as "an inclusive workspace for all employees with strong coaching and development programs, owner-operator bonus plans and advancement opportunities."

Openings at PBR, a country-western themed bar, include servers, managers, and cooks. To view their full listing of jobs, click here.

Jobs at The Harbor Club, a cocktail club with waterfront views and an outdoor veranda, include host, entertainer, and bartender. To view a full listing of their jobs, click here.

Guy Fieri RoadHouse, owned by celebrity chef Guy Fieri, has job listings for cook, barback, and server. To view a full listing of their jobs, click here.

The Blue Moon TapHouse is currently looking to fill positions such as manager, bartender, and server. To view a full listing of their openings, click here.

To view a complete list of all jobs available at the Waterside District, click here.

To stay up to date with the available positions, or to learn more about the Waterside District, visit their website, or follow their Facebook page.

