'We feel blessed and lucky:' Freeman victims' families speak out

A sign made by students in the Coeur d'Alene School District in support of students at Freeman High School, Sept. 14, 2017. (Credit: Coeur d'Alene Schools Facebook page)

The families of the three girls wounded in Wednesday's shooting at Freeman High School released a statement Thursday through Sacred Heart Medical Center, where the girls are being treated.

"We wish to express our overwhelming gratitude for the outpouring of support and love you have shown our families in our time of need. Everyone – our friends, Freeman School District, first responders, the trauma team and care providers at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center & Children’s Hospital, the communities of Freeman and Rockford as well as Spokane – have all been phenomenal. No words can express our gratitude.

In this, our darkest hour, we feel blessed and lucky in so many ways. Our daughters are recovering from their wounds, and we know that your thoughts and prayers are with us.

Our hearts are breaking for another family in our community who lost their son. We are keeping Sam’s family in our thoughts and prayers.

Finally, we ask the media and public to respect our families’ privacy. Please give us time and space to heal and recover from this tragedy.

Thank you for the compassion and love you have shown us."

As of Thursday morning, the girls were listed in satisfactory condition. They have asked for privacy at this time.

