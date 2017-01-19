Wegmans store planned for Virginia Beach

The Wegmans grocery store located in Columbia, Maryland (Photo: File Photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A popular New York grocery chain may be coming to Virginia Beach.

Wegmans confirmed with 13News Now on Thursday that the company is seeking approval to build a store up to 130,000 sq. feet.

The store would be located near the intersection of US Rt. 58 and Independence Blvd.

A vacant plaza already exists in the space where the store would go, but the company plans on removing that current plaza in order to make room for the new chain.

The grocery store will also feature a parking deck in the front and a mezzanine level for cafe seating.

The developer, Sifen Inc. will begin the process of receiving approval this month. There is no timeline on how long it could be before the store opens.

Wegmans previously planned to open a store in Newport News, but that plan was abandoned around November 2016.

