2 babies delivered in 2 days at NJ Burger King

Two babies were delivered over the weekend at the same New Jersey Burger King (Photo: Michael Izzo, Daily Record)

DENVILLE, NJ – Two baby boys were delivered on consecutive days at the same New Jersey Burger King parking lot over the weekend.

At about 7:24 p.m. Friday, Denville patrol officers responded to the Burger King parking lot for a report of a woman going into labor, police said.

The expectant parents were on their way to the nearby St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, but were caught in heavy traffic on Route 80 West when the woman began to experience contractions, police said.

The traffic was a result of a fatal accident in Roxbury, which caused 90 minute delays on Route 80 West Friday afternoon and evening.

After pulling into the Burger King parking lot, the expectant parents called 911 for help, police said.

Shortly after police arrived, Denville Fire Department First Aid Squad members also arrived to assist the woman, police said.

The woman went into labor within minutes and with help from both departments, gave birth to a healthy baby boy, police said.

Denville police proudly shared the news on Twitter following the successful delivery. Little did they know they’d return one day later to do it all over again.

At about 8:24 p.m. Saturday, the same patrol officers responded to the Burger King parking lot for another report of a woman going into labor, police said.

This couple was on the way to Morristown Medical Center when the woman began to experience severe contractions, prompting the driver to pull into Burger King and dial 911, police said.

Patrol arrived as the expectant mother began to give birth, and the officers again performed a successful delivery of a healthy baby boy in the back seat of the vehicle, police said.

“I don't want to speak for the first aid squad who played a large part in the first birth, but the police officers are quite simply just happy that they could be of assistance to both of the families,” Capt. Keith Partin said.

Both deliveries occurred during Burger King’s night shifts, with some employees witnessing both births.

Staff Writer Michael Izzo: 973-428-6636; mizzo@GannettNJ.com

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved