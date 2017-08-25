Burger King Russia invented its own cyptocurrency

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Fast food chain Burger King's Russian counterpart has reportedly created a cryptocurrency in the likes of Bitcoin, because why not?

As Mashable reported Friday (via Select All), Burger King Russia plans to offer the cryptocurrency, appropriately called 'Whoppercoin', to customers who purchase their Whopper hamburgers. Per the report, one Whopper burger purchase equates to one Whoppercoin, which is placed in a digital wallet on Burger King's mobile app.

According to Russian news outlet Rusbase, Whoppercoins will be used as a rewards program for for customers to use for future food purchases.

There was no word given if 'Whoppercoins' will reach the U.S. market in the near future.

