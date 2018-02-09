Cartoonish sketch leads to break in theft investigation

Hung Phuoc Nguyen was charged Wednesday with stealing cash from a Central Market stand last month. He was identified after police released a detailed description and a sketch submitted by a witness at the time.

Police had little to go on when they set out to find a man who allegedly stole from a Pennsylvania business.

But with a basic description - and one of the simplest suspect sketches in history - they were able to catch their man.

According to Lancaster Online, police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania arrested 44-year-old Hung Phuoc Nguyen in connection with the robbery of a Central Market stand. Authorities said Nguyen, who they believe is homeless, pretended to be an employee at vendor stand while the actual employee was elsewhere.

Police said they released every detail they had in order to help bring the robber into custody. Those details included a hand-drawn sketch by a witness of the suspect.

Despite being fairly limited, police said that the sketch and description were enough to jog the memory of one investigator who was able to provide a name.

Nguyen now faces two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

