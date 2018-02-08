Child rescued after getting stuck inside arcade claw machine

A boy gets stuck in a UFO catcher claw machine in Titusville, Florida. (Photo: Contributed by Titusville Fire Department)

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Florida fire officials said a boy who climbed inside a claw crane arcade game Wednesday night was rescued without injury— and even managed to snag the toy he was determined to retrieve.

The boy crawled up through the machine's small door where a prize would typically fall, according to Titusville Fire Department Battalion Chief Greg Sutton. An off-duty lieutenant happened to be eating dinner in the Beef 'O' Brady's restaurant in the 2800 block of Garden Street when he noticed the boy was stuck inside.

Rescue personnel responded to the call at 5:33 p.m. and were able to retrieve the boy by 5:41 p.m.

"Thankfully he was never in any distress as one of our own lieutenants happened to be there off-duty and assessed the situation," Titusville Fire Department officials wrote in a Facebook post after the incident.

Though the machine had to be pried open, damage was minor.

"They did a really good job minimizing that," Sutton said.

The boy eventually got his hands on his coveted prize, a stuffed football — and a few others.

"He came out with some toys," Sutton said. "He did end up with what he was after."

