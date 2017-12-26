Dad has hilarious reaction when wife suggests they buy a fake Christmas tree

(Photo: Joe Napoli)

One dad really hates fake Christmas trees.

When Joe Napoli's wife of 24 years, Marie, suggested the two buy a fake Christmas tree ahead of the holiday, the father of two paused, shook his head, and grimaced, according to a now viral video posted to Twitter.

"I don't know what's happened to you and I know that I can't solve it so I'm just going to let it go," Joe Napoli, 48, told his wife, who laughed in delight at teasing him.

Joe and Marie Napoli of Rialto, California. (Photo: Joe Napoli)

Joe Napoli's eldest daughter, Madison, caught it all on video. The 21-year-old told ABC News she captured the moment since she's "constantly recording things on SnapChat."

"I started recording because my parents are both hilarious so I wanted to see what was going to happen," she said. "[My dad] can actually be very over-dramatic at times."

Married couple of 24 years Joe and Marie Napoli of Rialto, California (Photo: Joe Napoli)

Joe Napoli's reaction has now been viewed more than 4 million times.

Joe and Marie Napoli of Rialto, California with their two daughters, 21-year-old Madison and 19-year-old Audrey. (Photo: Joe Napoli)

The father of two told ABC News that his wife enjoys teasing him.

"My wife certainly wasn’t serious about it. She loves real trees as well," he said. "She knew there was going to be fireworks."

