Man fools police with fake car made of snow

(Photo: Facebook)

You’re supposed to keep your car out of the street when the snow plowers need to come through.

So naturally police wanted to issue one violator a ticket, only it turns out, his car wasn’t real. It was all snow!

CBS 46 reports the Canadian man made a Delorean-shaped pile of snow and “parked” it in the road.

When police arrived to issue a citation, they got a good laugh out of it. The back of what would have been the ticket read, “Hahahahahaha!”

L.S.D Laprise Simon Designs showed off their creation and the police officer’s note in a Facebook post.

© 2018 KHOU-TV