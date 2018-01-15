'Masked' intruder whose break-in spurred police call has 4 legs and a tail

(Photo: Knoxville, Tenn. Police Department)

When a security alarm went off at a mobile phone store in Knoxville, Tennessee, police responded.

Arriving at the store early this morning, they discovered a masked intruder, but one with four legs and a striped tail.

Officers located the masked suspect inside the store. (Photo: Knoxville, Tenn. Police Department)

"Upon arrival, officers discovered that the suspect had entered the business by breaking through the roof. Upon further investigation, Officers located the masked-up suspect still inside the business," Knoxville Police wrote in a post on Facebook.

With the help of the business owner, the suspect escaped through the front door. (Photo: Knoxville, Tenn. Police Department)

In a dispatch call heard via broadcastify.com, a person is heard asking, "Can you contact the alarm company ... and see if they find the keyholder because he's going to keep setting off the alarm ... not to mentioned he's going to tear up the store inside."

A reported intruder in a phone store had a tail and four legs. (Photo: Knoxville, Tenn. Police Department)

"There are four police officers out here watching this animal tear up this store inside," a person said on the dispatch call.

This little guy broke into Boost Mobile off Magnolia Ave this morning in #Knoxville. The surveillance video, it's the cutest. I spoke w/the owner who says the raccoon broke in through the roof. Besides stealing my heart, hear what this raccoon did coming at 6 #WATE #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/Z7lm7pec9J — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) January 15, 2018

Police released several photos showing the raccoon intruder who was caught in the act.

Police responded to an alarm at a Boost Mobile store in Knoxville, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2018. (Photo: Knoxville, Tenn. Police Department)

The animal eventually escaped through the front door with the help of the store’s owner, police said on the Facebook post.

© 2018 ABC News