Naked man spotted strolling through traffic in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Well, this is certainly not a sight drivers expected to see during their commutes last week in Newport News...

Motorists posted several photos on Twitter of a naked man with a bag over his shoulder strolling on Jefferson Ave. near the start of the April.

He was seen roaming through traffic near the Golden Corral, Lowe's Home Improvement Store and several gas stations on Jefferson Ave.

13News Now reached out to police for more information regarding the pictures, which gained massive attention on social media.

Officer Maynard with Newport News Police says it doesn't appear the man was arrested according to police records, but it's possible he was detained and evaluated.

However, viewers sent photos of officers locating the man, then apparently detaining him.

