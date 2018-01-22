NC Man Charged With DWI After Interrupting State Troopers' Meeting at Fire Station

Chad Johson (Photo: Johnston County Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C.-- This is one of those stories that will have your scratching your head a few times and asking--did he really do that?

NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) troopers didn't have to pull over a man to charge him with drinking and driving. He actually came to them during a district meeting that included almost two dozen officers.

According to the The Johnston County Report, Chad William Johnson, picked the wrong day, place and time to drop off a job application last Tuesday afternoon.

That's because while 21 state troopers, assigned to Johnston County, were holding their monthly district meeting at the Cleveland Fire Department Williams reportedly walked into the meeting. He began shaking the officers hands thanking them for their service to the community.

Troopers told the radio station, they noticed he had a strong odor of alcohol and his eyes were red. Trooper C.O. Best took Williams to the bay area of the fire station and conducted several field sobriety tests which they say he failed.

Williams registered 0.18 on the Breathalyzer, more than double the legal limit of 0.08 in North Carolina. Troopers charged Williams, on the spot, with driving while impaired.

Johnson allegedly told troopers he was at the Cleveland Fire Department to drop off a job application.

It's probably safe to say he didn’t notice the 21 Highway Patrol cars in the parking lot.

Chad Johnson was released on bond pending his court appearance on the drunk driving charge.

