Ohio couple: Thief stole 15-pound pet mini pig named Spam

Associated Press , WVEC 9:41 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police are investigating a reported break-in after a couple said someone entered their home and stole their 15-pound pet pig named Spam, jewelry, TVs, and a camera.

The owners say they suspect the thief is planning to sell the miniature pig, which they say could be valued at as much as $1,000.

Valerie Couch posted about the missing pig on Facebook and says she hopes her public plea will lead the thief to return Spam.

Cleveland police say a detective will be assigned to the case.

 

