Pilots fired after reported fight in cockpit on New Year's Day

India’s Jet Airways has fired two of its pilots after they reportedly fought inside the cockpit, and at times abandoned their posts, on a New Year’s Day flight.

A spokesperson for the airline told ABC News in a statement today that after reviewing reported events on board Flight 9W 119 from London to Mumbai on Jan. 1, "Jet Airways has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect."

The spokesperson did not give any additional details about the events what events prompted the firing, but the Times of India reported last week that a male pilot allegedly slapped the female co-pilot in the cockpit mid-flight, “after which she left the cockpit in tears.”

The news outlet said the male pilot twice "left the flight unmanned when when he came out to persuade her to return to the controls."

Last week, Jet Airways told ABC News that, "A misunderstanding occurred between the cockpit crew" and that is "was quickly resolved amicably."

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation was not available for comment before publication.

The airline said in a previous statement that the flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.

