South Carolina woman goes viral for April the Giraffe impression

A pregnant woman in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has gone viral for her impression of April the giraffe.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night, Erin Dietrich started streaming live from her Facebook page while wearing a giraffe mask and baring her pregnant belly.

For almost eight minutes, the Dietrich paced around, sat on her bed and did a few squats while a camera placed high in the corner of her room broadcast the live stream.

Over the last week, the nation has been glued to a New York zoo's live stream of a pregnant giraffe named April. As each day passes, the zoo claims any moment could be the moment when April gives birth.

In the video comments, Dietrich said she ordered the mask Friday from Amazon and it arrived Sunday.

"Clearly we live an exciting life over here in the Dietrich household," she said.

Dietrich also commented she did not think so many people would get a kick out of it.

"All our friends have been making fun of me and my obsession with April so we just thought 'hey we should order a giraffe mask,'" Dietrich said.

Dietrich's video has been viewed over four million times since it was posted Sunday night.

