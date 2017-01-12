What should you do if a pothole damages your car

Pothole (Getty Images) (Photo: Kanoke_46, NAMNING)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) - The snow is off the streets, but now drivers need to pay attention to potholes and cracks in the road.

Communications Manager for VDOT Paula Miller says they are being proactive.

"We know we will see more, but we will be out there and addressing them and repairing them," explained Miller.

Potholes are just starting on the roads. VDOT crews spent the morning patching the holes.

Miller said "We just started addressing some that were reported or ones we spotted yesterday and then as they are coming in."

Miller says they use a cold mixture to put on the patch during the Winter. In April, crews will use a hot patch which is a permanent fix.

If you hit a pothole and it damages your vehicle, you can submit a claim to VDOT, but It could be a long process.

"That has to be investigated and a decision will be made then if there is any reimbursement paid to them."

Miller says it's important drivers look out for potholes and report them when they see them.

"Just be on the lookout for them and then report them. We depend on people to report them as well."

