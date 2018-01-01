What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in January

System.Object

Happy New Year!

Our favorite streaming services are offering plenty to stay in the house, cozy up by the fireplace and watch some of the best films and television shows.

On "Netflix," movie lovers can enjoy "Breakfast at Tiffany's" and Christmas classic "Love Actually." Meanwhile, on Hulu, classic films such as "A League of Their Own," "The Karate Kid" and "Hamlet" are now available.

Lastly, on "Amazon," films such as "Thelma & Louise," "Hustle & Flow" and "Requiem for a Dream" are now available.

Here's the full list:

Netflix

TV SHOWS

January 1

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Eastsiders: Season 3

Glacé: Season 1

Lovesick: Season 3

January 5

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

DEVILMAN crybaby: Season 1

January 6

Episodes: Season 1-5

January 12

Colony: Season 2 Disjointed: Part 2 Somebody Feed Phil

January 15

2018 Olympic Winter Games Preview: Meet Team USA & Go for the Gold

January 16

Rita: Season 4

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Ríase El Show

Friday Night Tykes: Season 4

January 18

Tiempos de guerra: Season 1

January 19

Drug Lords: Season 1

Grace and Frankie: Season 4

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 1

January 26

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 6

Dirty Money

Llama Llama: Season 1

One Day at a Time: Season 2

January 28

El Ministerio del Tiempo: Seasons 1-3

January 30

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-2

Retribution: Season 1



MOVIES

January 1

10,000 B.C.

30 Days of Night

Age Of Shadows

AlphaGo

America’s Sweethearts

Apollo 13

Batman

Batman & Robin

Batman Begins

Batman Forever

Batman Returns

Breakfast at Tiffany’s

Bring It On

Bring It On Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Caddyshack

Defiance

Definitely, Maybe

The Dukes of Hazzard

The Exorcism of Emily Rose

The First Time

Furry Vengeance

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

The Italian Job

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

King Kong

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

License to Wed

Like Water for Chocolate

Love Actually

The Lovely Bones

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Marie Antoinette

Martin Luther: The Idea that Changed the World

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

National Treasure

Sharknado 5: Global Swarming

The Shawshank Redemption

Stardust

Strictly Ballroom

Training Day

Treasures From the Wreck of the Unbelievable

Troy

The Truman Show

The Vault

Wedding Crashers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

January 2

Mustang Island

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Rent

January 5

Before I Wake

Rotten

January 8

The Conjuring

January 10

47 Meters Down (a.k.a. In The Deep)

Alejandro Riaño: Especial de stand up

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

January 12

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 14

Wild Hogs

January 15

Rehenes

Unrest

January 16

Dallas Buyers Club

Katt Williams: Great America

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

January 19

The Open House

January 23

Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay gente así

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich

Mau Nieto: Viviendo sobrio… desde el bar

January 29

The Force

January 30

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy

January 31

Cars 3

Hulu

TV

January 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 14 (History)

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1 (History)

Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Food Network)

Best of Man v. Food: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Breaking Borders: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

Brother vs. Brother: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (HGTV)

Cold Case Files (Reboot): Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Container Homes: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Counting Cars: Complete Season 6 (History)

Cupcake Wars: Complete Season 8 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 7 (Food Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (A&E)

Flea Market Flip: Complete Season 3 (HGTV)

Flip or Flop: Complete Season 5 (HGTV)

Food Network Star: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 11 (Travel Channel)

Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 7 (Food Network) (

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1-6 (History)

Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (Travel Channel)

January 2

The Bachelor: Season 22 Premiere (ABC)

Better Late Than Never: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

The Wall: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

January 3

Chicago Med: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Lethal Weapon: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Mick: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

January 4

9-1-1: Series Premiere (FOX)

Chicago P.D.: Season 5 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Match Game: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

The X-Files: Season 11 Premiere (FOX)

January 5

Chicago Fire: Season 6 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Detectorists: Complete Season 2 (Digital Rights Group)

Superstore: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Will & Grace: Season 9 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

The Four: Series Premiere (FOX)

The Good Place: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Great News: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

Nashville: Season 6 Premiere (CMT)

January 6

Child Support: Series Premiere (ABC)

January 8

Bob’s Burgers: Season 8 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Family Guy: Season 15 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

Ghosted: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Last Man on Earth: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

The Simpsons: Season 29 Midseason Premiere (FOX)

January 9

The Brave: Season 1 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

January 10

This Is Us: Season 2 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

January 11

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Complete Season 5 (Nickelodeon)

January 12

Blindspot: Season 3 Midseason Premiere (NBC)

False Flag: Complete Season 1 (Keshet)

Homeland: Complete Season 5 (Showtime)

January 13

Taken: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

January 17

The Path: Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

January 19

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 4 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

Scandal: Season 7 Midseason Premiere (ABC)

January 22

The Resident: Series Premiere (FOX)

January 30

Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Uncle Grandpa: Complete Season 5 (Cartoon Network)

MOVIES

January 1

10 to Midnight (1983)

A League of Their Own (1992)

All Is Lost (2013)

American Ninja (1985)

Anger Management (2003)

Art of the Prank (2015)

Assassination (1987)

Avenging Force (1986)

Babel (2006)

Baby Mama’s Club (2010)

Beyond the Sea (2004)

Bloodsport (1988)

Big Driver (2014)

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Black Rain (1989)

Bolero (1984)

Brothers (2009)

Burning Blue (2014)

But I’m A Cheerleader (1999)

Capote (2005)

Cold Mountain (2003)

Coming Soon (1999)

Cool World (1992)

Cross Bronx (2004) (

Cube (1998)

Cube 2: Hypercube (2003)

Cube Zero (2005)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dangerous Curves (1989)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drop Dead Sexy (2006)

Evolution (2001)

Excess Baggage (1997)

These Final Hours (2013)

Flawless (1999)

The Fourth War (1990)

Frailty (2001)

Freedom Writers (2007)

The Future (2011)

Ghoulies 3: Ghoulies Go to College (1991)

Green Street Hooligans Underground (2005)

Grizzly Man (2005)

Hamlet (1990)

Hercules in New York (1970)

Highway (2012)

Horsemen (2009)

Hot Rod (2007)

Hustle & Flow (2005)

I Spy (2002)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Invasion U.S.A. (1985)

Ironweed (1987)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid III (1989)

Kill the Irishman (2011)

Liz & Dick (2012)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Look Who’s Talking Now (1993)

Look Who’s Talking Too (1990)

Love & Death (1975)

Love Story (1970)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

My Boss’s Daughter (2003)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Night of the Living Dead 3D (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Ninja III: The Domination (1984)

P.O.W. The Escape (1986)

P2 (2007)

Paper Heart (2009)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Platoon Leader (1988)

The Pom Pom Girls (1976)

The Presidio (1988)

Pretty Bird (2008)

Primitive (2011)

Punch Drunk Love (2002)

The Queen (2006)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Revenge of the Ninja (1983)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Secretary (2002)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Show of Force (1990)

Six Degrees of Separation (1993)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Songcatcher (2000)

Spaceballs (1987)

Step into Liquid (2003)

Street Smart (1987)

Subspecies (1991)

Subspecies 2 (1993)

Subspecies 3 (1994)

Subspecies 4 (1998)

Subspecies 5 (2017)

Sunshine Cleaning (2008)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Total Recall (1990)

Two Family House (2000)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

War (2007)

Witless Protection (2008)

Words and Pictures (2013)

The Wraith (1987)

Zodiac (2007)

January 2

Cruel and Unusual (2017)

January 3

The Game Changer (2017)

January 5

The Devil’s Double (2011)

January 6

Julian Schnabel: A Private Portrait (2017)

January 7

Yakuza Apocalypse (2015)

January 8

Frank (2014)

January 13

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2016) (1/)

January 15

12 O’Clock Boys (2013)

Advanced Style (2014)

Afterimage (2016)

The Alchemist Cookbook (2016)

Are We Done Yet? (2007)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Bending Steel (2013)

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

Coherence (2013)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)

Dogs on the Inside (2014)

Meek’s Cutoff (2010)

Polina (2016)

Polytechnique (2009)

Sex Guaranteed (2017)

Soul on a String (2016)

We Need to Talk About Kevin

Wendy & Lucy (2008)

January 18

Barista (2015)

January 19

My Best Friend (2016)

January 21

School Life (2017)

January 22

Ingrid Goes West (2017)

Espionage Tonight (2017)

January 24

Detroit (2018)

January 25

Sword of Vengeance (2015)

January 27

Crash Pad (2017)

January 29

Beside Bowie (2017)

Halloween Pussy Trap Kill Kill (2017)

January 31

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)

Amazon

January 1

The 2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

All is Lost

American Ninja

Assassination

Avenging Force

Babel

Baby Mama’s Club

Black Rain

Brothers

Burning Blue

But I’m a Cheerleader

Capote

Coming Soon

Cool World

Cross Bronx

Dangerous Curves

Drop Dead Sexy

Doctor Who: Season 10

Evolution

Flawless

Freedom Writers

Hamlet

Highway

Horsemen

Hustle & Flow

Invaders from Mars

Love and Death

Love Story

Murphy’s Law

Platoon Leader

Pretty Bird

Primitive

Requiem for a Dream

Reservoir Dogs

Revenge of the Ninja

Revolutionary Road

Richard the Lionheart

Show of Force

Six Degrees of Separation

Step Into Liquid

Street Smart

The Perfect Weapon

The Presidio

The Wraith

Thelma & Louise

Uncommon Valor

Zodiac

January 5

The Devil’s Double

January 6

Grimm: Season 6

January 7

A Ghost Story

January 9

Prime Suspect: Tennison: Season 1

January 12

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams: Season 1

January 16

My Mother & Other Strangers

January 17

The Midwife

January 19

Just Add Magic: Season 2

January 30

Grantchester: Season 3

Remember Me

January 31

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

