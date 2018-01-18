When It's A Snow Day At The NC Zoo, The Polar Bears Will Play!

Polar bear fun in the snow. Pic. NC ZOO

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You know the polar bears at the North Carolina Zoo are in heaven with this kind of snow.

But they aren’t the only animals at the zoo enjoying the snow. Thanks to the NC Zoo for giving us a sneak peek of some of the North American animals enjoying the snow.

We hope the animals who love the snow are living it up.

The zoo is closed on Thursday due to the snow.

