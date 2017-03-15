Which Disney Princess do Virginians love most?

Disney Princesses features on princess.disney.com (Photo: princess.disney.com)

To celebrate the release of the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, one website has set out to figure out which Disney princess each state loves most.

DeCluttr says that by using search search data from Google, they could create the full list.

The most popular princess overall is Elsa (who's a technically a Queen) from Frozen. She topped searches in 8 different states. The second popular princess is Pocahontas, topping searches in 7 states.

DeCluttr found that geography seem to play a role in which princess each state prefers. Sleeping Beauty is popular in the Midwest, while 'cold' princesses like Elsa and Snow White are surprisingly more popular in states like California, Nevada and Texas.

Virginia's favorite princess? Pocahontas!

(Photo: Decluttr.com)

Although Beauty and the Beast is set to hit theaters this Friday, the movie's princess Belle is only popular in about six states nationwide. However, her rise to the spotlight is on the horizon after the movie has been on the silver screen for a few weeks.

Check out the full list here.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

