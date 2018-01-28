Who's performing tonight at the Grammys?

The 60th annual Grammy Awards is expected to be one for the books.
Here's the full list of performers taking the stage on music's biggest night!
Alessia Cara, Khalid, and Logic
Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Eric Church (Route 91 Harvest Festival tribute)
Childish Gambino
Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste (Chuck Berry and Fats Domino tribute)
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee with Zuleyka Rivera
Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton
Elton John and Miley Cyrus
Kesha
Lady Gaga
Kendrick Lamar
Little Big Town
Patti LuPone and Ben Platt (Broadway tribute)
Rihanna, DJ Khaled, and Bryson Tiller
Bruno Mars and Cardi B
Pink
Sam Smith
Sting
SZA
U2
You can watch the big night on KENS 5 at 6:30 pm.
© 2018 KENS-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs