Wildfire victim Michael Reed offers to open home to Harvey victims

Michael Reed is searching for his wife, Constance, and two daughters after the Gatlinburg fire. (Photo: Custom)

GATLINBURG, TENN. - Michael Reed, who lost his wife Constance and two daughters Lily and Chloe during the November 2016 wildfires in Sevier County, has offered to open his home to any victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Reed, who started a nonprofit called The Reed Foundation, posted to Facebook on Wednesday and said, "The entire country prayed for Nick and I during the time my girls were missing. To this day, I can't even begin to wrap my head around how many of you there really were. Now, together, I ask that you pray for Houston."

Reed continued his post by saying he would open up his home to anyone who needed to seek refuge from Hurricane Harvey.

Reed posted: "I don't care if you are a family of two or a family of fifty-two. If you have lost your home and have nowhere to go, message me through this page. I will come get you. My home is open to you. You can have shelter, food, water, and any other necessities you need for as long as you need them. So many people came to our need after the wildfire. The least we can do is open our doors to those who have lost just as much as we did."

He ended his post by asking people to continue to pray.

"God bless all of you. We as a nation lift you up in prayer," Reed said.

