Will your favorite network shows be back?

Gary Levin , USA TODAY , KSDK 11:21 AM. EDT April 09, 2017

USA TODAY's 20th annual Save Our Shows poll asks readers to pick which of 24 scripted series on the major broadcast networks deserve another chance. But first, a status report: All the prime-time series grouped in one of three categories — already renewed or very likely to return; on the bubble and in need of your vote; and on death's door or already canceled.

Click here to vote now: Save Our Shows
 

ABC

Renewed, or almost: American Housewife, Black-ish, Designated Survivor, The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Middle, Modern Family, Once Upon a Time, Scandal, Speechless

On the bubble: American Crime, The Catch, Fresh Off the Boat, Imaginary Mary, Last Man Standing, Quantico

Canceled, or nearly dead: Conviction, Dr. Ken, Notorious, The Real O'Neals, Secrets and Lies, Time After Time

CBS

Renewed, or almost: The Big Bang Theory, Blue Bloods, Bull, Criminal Minds, Hawaii Five-0, Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, MacGyver, Madam Secretary, Man With a Plan, Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Scorpion, Superior Donuts

On the bubble: Code Black, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, Elementary, The Great Indoors, 2 Broke Girls

Canceled, or nearly dead: Doubt, The Odd Couple, Pure Genius, Training Day

Fox

Renewed, or almost:Bob's Burgers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Empire, Family Guy, Gotham, Lethal Weapon, Lucifer, The Mick, New Girl, The Simpsons, Star

On the bubble: The Exorcist, The Last Man on Earth, Making History, Pitch, Prison Break, 24: Legacy

Canceled, or nearly dead: APB, Bones, Rosewood, Scream Queens, Sleepy Hollow, Son of Zorn

NBC

Renewed, or almost: The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, Shades of Blue, Superstore, This Is Us

On the bubble:Blindspot, Chicago Justice, Taken, Timeless, Trial & Error

Canceled, or nearly dead: The Blacklist: Redemption, Emerald City, Grimm, Powerless

CW

Renewed, or almost:  Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, The 100, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural

On the bubble: iZombie, The Originals

Canceled, or nearly dead: Frequency, No Tomorrow, Reign, The Vampire Diaries

