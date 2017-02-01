William & Mary students urge city council to allow registered Syrian refugees

wm_logo_cropped_william_and_mary.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- The fight for refugee rights is a topic that's been in the national headlines all week.



But long before President Trump signed his immigration executive order, a group of college of William & Mary students started the ground work to make Williamsburg a safe place for refugees.



However, that push is running into some problems.



Students with William & Mary's Amnesty International USA chapter are trying to convince city council members that refugees belong in Williamsburg.



W&M student Samuel Steed recently sent a draft resolution to city council in support of allowing registered Syrian refugees in the city.



“We want to show that municipalities love and support these people,” Steed says. “These people deserve to feel a part of our community.”



However, there was a bit of a setback.



Steed requested the draft resolution be part of the city’s 2017 legislative agenda.



Since the city of Williamsburg is a non-partisan local government, the resolution was not included.



Steed has since met with several city council members, all who recommend that the students go out and get a feel from people on the community, with question, how does this play into enhancing the quality of life provided to Williamsburg residents?



And there is mixed reaction.

One man who wanted to remain anonymous, believes the students need to do more planning.



“I feel like they're spending our money, because the refugees come at a price,” he says. “They have to be fed and clothed and housed, and students will do four and five years and go home and we will be left with the refuges.”



Sneed is holding a rally February 2nd on the campus of William and Mary.



There will be a number of speakers showing their support for refugees and those who are impacted by President Trump's ban.



Information is the rally can be found here.

(© 2017 WVEC)