Williamsburg city and civic leaders push for MLK Jr. memorial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) – Civic and city leaders are pushing to build a memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Decades ago two signs were installed at the intersection of Price George and Scotland Street recognizing Dr. King. One reads it’s the ‘future site of the Martin Luther King, Jr memorial.

Local NAACP President David Smalls said he wants to revive the project.

“Initially there was a drive to do it and then over time it just never happened. He played a roll in the community here, so we want to be able to pay tribute to him. It’s obviously a long time coming in doing that but we think that its right,” said Smalls.

Smalls said he was recently in talks with Williamsburg’s Vice Mayor about revisiting the project idea.

“Back during the fall Scott Foster who’s the Vice Mayor for the City of Williamsburg approached me about trying to get this project moving forward.

Smalls said he’s in the process of helping form a committee to get citizens involved in the project.

“Whatever happens we want the community’s input because ultimately at the end of the day it’s going to be a memorial that’s here in the community. We want folks who are from this area, folks who are maybe still in a position to be able to talk about what it was like back during the time when Dr. King Jr. visited. We also want to get young folks involved as well,” said Smalls.

Small hopes with the community’s backing, the city will be one step closer to making the idea of the memorial a reality.

