Williamsburg hotel could become college housing

Williamsburg Days Inn (Photo: 13News Now)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- A Williamsburg Days Inn may soon become a thing of the past.



Officials with the College of William & Mary have plans to renovate the building.



School officials hope they can transform it into student housing.



Representatives with the William & Mary Real Estate Foundation agreed to buy the hotel in August.



The more than $3-million sale is contingent on city officials rezoning the hotel to allow the real estate foundation and university to use it as student housing.



Spokesperson for William & Mary, Brian Whitson, says there are several reasons why they want the building. One of the main reasons is location.



“The property is adjacent to campus so it is very desirable to us,” Whitson says.



Amanda McAteer is a senior at William & Mary.



She’s not knocking the project.



“It's really close and the distance is not a problem,” McAteer says. “I played field hockey so I had to come out to this area and it's a 10-minute commute, and so it’s probably closer with the Days Inn.”



However, there's some students have mixed reactions.



"I'm concerned about student safety inside the Days Inn,” William & Mary senior Megan Sonner says. “I'm concerned about drunk people getting home safely with it being a little walk back towards campus, and the hotel doors being exposed from the outside.”



Whitson tells 13News Now they've had conversations with the city, and they've met with the neighbors to talk about the project and answer their questions.



This item was originally supposed to be on the agenda for Wednesday night, but Whitson says they've asked the city if they can come back next month so they can provide more information.

