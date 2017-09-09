Williamsburg police seized 14 lbs pot, $10K two arrested

(Photo: Williamsburg Police)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- Williamsburg police arrested a man and a woman, and seized 14 pounds of marijuana and over $10K in cash Friday night.

Around 7:20 p.m., police responded to a residence located at the 4000 block of Battery Boulevard for a domestic dispute.

Officers spoke to the couple who had been verbally arguing. When the male was interviewed he provided false identification information.

He was later correctly identified as 31-year-old Coshaun Bryant. In the course of confirming his ID, officers discovered a suitcase with marijuana and other narcotics in his possession.

Bryant was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. He has been charged with one count of Providing a False ID to Law Enforcement, one count of Possession with Intent to distribute Marijuana, two counts of Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics and two counts of Possession of Schedule 4 Narcotics.

The officers also discovered that Mr. Bryant had several outstanding charges in New York.

The investigating officer also obtained warrants on the involved female, who was identified as 22 year old Jasmine L. Perry.

During the course of the investigation a small amount of marijuana was found in Perry’s possession. She was charged with Possession of Marijuana and Obstruction of Justice.

She was served without incident.

No further information was released.

© 2017 WVEC-TV