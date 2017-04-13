Williamsburg Rain Lit event proves 'When it Rains, it Poems'

(Photo: The City of Williamsburg)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WVEC) -- When it rains, it "Poems."

The City has partnered up with volunteers from the Williamsburg Book Festival to celebrate the Spring Art Season with their project Rain Lit. The project will involve people applying short prose or poems to sidewalks using a stencil and temporary spray.

The result of the temporary spray will only appear when it rains or the sidewalk gets wet. The sprayed areas will seem dry, causing the letters to appear.

The art project will feature prose gathered by the Festival through submissions that were issued in February.

10 separate works will be applied in various locations around the city. Their exact locations will not be released, as finding them is half of the fun!

Some specific parts of the city to check include:

Quarterpath Recreation Center

Williamsburg Regional Library

City Municipal Building

DeWitt Wallace Gallery

Chamber & Tourism Alliance

Triangle Building

Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center

Colonial Folk Arts

Jamestown Road near the Raymond A. Mason School of Business

Four locations in James City County will also take place in the project, including:

Nautical Dog

The Corner Pocket

Guernsey Tingle Architects

Iron Bound Gym

The quotes will be visible for several months, before fading from wear and weather.

© 2017 WVEC-TV