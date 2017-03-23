Win free pizza for a year from Chanello's

Sliced home made pepperoni pizza on wooden rustic background (Photo: esterrossi65)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Chanello's Pizza is celebrating their 30th anniversary, and they want you to join in!

The local chain is holding a contest for fans. Two lucky, and hopefully very hungry, winners will receive free pizza for a whole year. One person will win the grand prize of $1,000, which will matched as a donation to the charity ForKids.

Chanello's Pizza began on the front steps of Norfolk Naval Base in 1989. Since then, it has expanded to over 33 locations all over Virginia.

"People ask us why we go to all the trouble of making sure our tomatoes never see the inside of a can or why we cut out vegetables fresh each day in every store. I tell them, 'You can taste the difference,'" said William "Chip" Schubert, who went from a delivery driver while attending ODU, to franchise owner.

Schubert credits the community for the restaurants success. "We could not have done it without the trust and loyalty of our customers, thank you for allowing us to be your go-to for the last 30 years." said Schubert. "We enjoy being a part of your community and you making us a part of yours!

Chanello's has partnered with the charity ForKids, which helps break the cycle of family homelessness in Hampton Roads.

"Homelessness and hunger go hand in hand," said Schubert. "If we can contribute to this amazing charity, and we are proud to come along and help."

If you would like to enter the sweepstake, or learn more, visit the restaurants Facebook page.

