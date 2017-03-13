Windy, wet weather causes several school delays

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

While Hampton Roads has seen mostly wind and rain from a Nor'Easter that's plowing across the East Coast, the storm has led to some closings and delays on Tuesday morning.

Northampton County Public Schools (Virginia) will open on a 2-hour delay

Rappahannock Community College will open on a 2-hour delay; site at King George is closed

RCC opens on a two-hour delay today, March 14, 2017, due to weather. Our #KingGeorge Site is closed. #weather pic.twitter.com/2fBCgtVGcj — Rappahannock CC (@rappahannockcc) March 14, 2017

© 2017 WVEC-TV