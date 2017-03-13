Windy, wet weather causes several school delays

While Hampton Roads has seen mostly wind and rain from a Nor'Easter that's plowing across the East Coast, the storm has led to some closings and delays on Tuesday morning.
- Northampton County Public Schools (Virginia) will open on a 2-hour delay
- Rappahannock Community College will open on a 2-hour delay; site at King George is closed
