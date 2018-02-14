Woman, 18-month-old unhurt after car crashes into building

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina woman and an 18-year-old child escaped injury after the car they were in crashed into a business.



Emergency personnel in Greenville said there were four people inside the store when the car crashed in at 9 a.m. Wednesday. None of the four people inside the Lendmark Financial Services office was hurt, but WITN-TV in Greenville reports the city's chief building inspector has condemned the building until the damages can be repaired.



Police said 40-year-old Tiffany Slade was charged with driving without a license. The child's relationship to Slade wasn't immediately clear.

© 2018 Associated Press