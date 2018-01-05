WVEC
Woman accepts challenge, wears bikini to run through snow in Va. Beach

Erin Patterson, WVEC 6:17 PM. EST January 05, 2018

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Lots of 13News Now viewers submitted videos and pictures of the first snowstorm of 2018.

One woman, Charisse Briguera, shared a video on Instagram of her running through the snow in her bathing suit for a snow challenge. She tagged Virginia Beach as her location.

Her sister challenged her to run through the snow for 30 seconds. If she did it, she would win $100. Not only does Charisse run around for more than 30 seconds, she even does a few pushups.

You go girl!

© 2018 WVEC-TV


