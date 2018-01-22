Woman accused of embezzling from volunteer fire department

(Photo: f8grapher, f8grapher)

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) - Authorities have accused a North Carolina woman of embezzling money from a volunteer fire department.



The Carteret County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Monday that 72-year-old Linda Gibson of Stella was charged with three counts of embezzlement covering a period between April 2014 and September 2016.



Gibson is accused of taking $12,000 by using the department's ATM cards to collect cash and pay personal bills. She had been treasurer for the Stella Volunteer Fire Department for the past 20 years.



Investigator say Gibson submitted altered and false invoices to the Carteret County finance office to try to cover up checks she had written, endorsed, and cashed.



Gibson, who is free on a $10,000 bond, appeared in court last week. It's not known if she has an attorney.



