NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a woman and child were hit by a vehicle, Thursday.

Dispatch learned of the accident near Tidewater Dr. and Lindenwood Ave. just after 2:40 p.m.

Both the woman and the child were taken to a local area hospital. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene following the accident.