WVEC
Close

Woman attacked with knife while jogging in Norfolk

13News Now Marcella Robertson has the story

Marcella Robertson, WVEC 6:47 PM. EST January 03, 2017

NORFOLK—Police are searching for a man who attacked a jogger last Thursday. A woman says she was on a morning run when a stranger came out an attacked her with a knife.

The attack happened near the 500 block of Brambleton Avenue, near the Hague.

According to Norfolk Police, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. The suspect grabbed the victim by her shoulders during the attack, cutting the woman. Police say her injuries were non-life threatening.

The attack has other joggers in the area shocked and on high alert.

“It’s horrible. We walk through here every day at lunch time. It's a great time to walk run and get your exercise during the day,” said Leah Quam.

At this point in the investigation there is no information about a suspect description.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories