Woman attacked with knife while jogging in Norfolk

NORFOLK—Police are searching for a man who attacked a jogger last Thursday. A woman says she was on a morning run when a stranger came out an attacked her with a knife.

The attack happened near the 500 block of Brambleton Avenue, near the Hague.



According to Norfolk Police, the incident happened around 5:30 a.m. The suspect grabbed the victim by her shoulders during the attack, cutting the woman. Police say her injuries were non-life threatening.



The attack has other joggers in the area shocked and on high alert.



“It’s horrible. We walk through here every day at lunch time. It's a great time to walk run and get your exercise during the day,” said Leah Quam.



At this point in the investigation there is no information about a suspect description.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.