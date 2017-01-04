Woman claims man repeatedly beat her inside her home

(Photo: Provided)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman in Virginia Beach was left with gruesome injuries after she said a man with a gun attacked her at home in the Kempsville Lakes neighborhood.

The bruising on her face and the stitches on her ear tell Tami Russell's story.

"He put the gun down my throat and so forth and kept saying 'B, where's the money and where's the presents?'" said Russell.

She trembled as she recalled what it felt like as her attacker pistol whipped her repeatedly in her home. She said her attacker was able to make his way in the house after he knocked, and Russell's friend opened the door.

"He told me to strip and take my clothes off and I wouldn't do it and he said 'You're going to prove to me you have no money,'" she told 13News Now.

She said while he was attacking her, he kept asking her if she recognized him, even though he was wearing a mask. The attack lasted about 5 minutes, but to Russell, it seemed forever.

"I said 'I don't know who you are. I don't know who you are' and asked where the money and gifts were and every time I said I didn't have any, he'd hit me," said Russell.

The attacker eventually ran off empty handed, but let her with several broken bones including her jaw, cheek, and three ribs. She also has injuries to two vertebrates.

"I'm doing everything I can to not let the ugliness of one destroy the beauty of so many who have been so good to me," Russell told 13News Now.

An incident report has been filed with Virginia Beach police.

13News Now has requested more information from investigators but have not heard back.