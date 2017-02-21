WVEC
Close

Woman cut outside Colonna's Shipyard

Staff , WVEC 5:20 PM. EST February 21, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 30-year-old woman was injured after being cut outside of the Colonna's Shipyard, Monday morning. 

The victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.

32-year-old Charles Foster has been charged in incident. Warrants for Foster were already on file for a separate incident involving the same woman on January 19. 

Foster has been charged with Felonious Aggravated Assault. 

(© 2017 WVEC)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories