Woman cut outside Colonna's Shipyard

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A 30-year-old woman was injured after being cut outside of the Colonna's Shipyard, Monday morning.
The victim was taken to a local area hospital for treatment.
32-year-old Charles Foster has been charged in incident. Warrants for Foster were already on file for a separate incident involving the same woman on January 19.
Foster has been charged with Felonious Aggravated Assault.
(© 2017 WVEC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs