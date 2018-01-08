Woman dead, man seriously injured in Virginia Beach home

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead, and a man was seriously injured in a Virginia Beach home.

On Monday, dispatch received a call requesting medical assistance in the 1700 block of Five Forks Road.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene and they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Firefighters asked for police assistance after they found a woman dead in the home.

Police are not are not seeking any suspects related to this incident, however, it is still an active, ongoing investigation.

No further information has been released at this time. Stick with 13News Now for updates on this developing story.

© 2018 WVEC-TV