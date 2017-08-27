WVEC
Woman dies after crash with marked police vehicle

Associated Press , WVEC 10:58 AM. EDT August 27, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A 25-year-old North Carolina woman has died after colliding with a police vehicle.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Lachandra McCorkle pulled out in front of a marked Ford Explorer about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The officer's vehicle struck her Honda Accord on the driver's side. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Officer Wraith Muhammad was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The 40-year-old officer was not on duty when the crash occurred.

Police say speed was not a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

