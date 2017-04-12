Woman flown to hospital following crash in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WVEC) -- One woman was injured in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday.

The accident happened on Route 198 at Rt. 673, Freeport Road.

When Virginia State Police arrived, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was flown to Norfolk General Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Detours were put into place while emergency crews worked the scene.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

