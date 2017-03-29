Woman flown to Sentara Norfolk Hospital following crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- One woman was airlifted to the hospital following a single vehicle accident, Wednesday evening.

According to dispatch, the crash happened near Princess Anne Rd. and Gun Bridge Rd. just before 6:45 p.m.

A woman was pinned inside her vehicle, and had to be cut out. She was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital in serious condition by Nightingale Air Ambulance.

Princess Anne Rd. was blocked off while crews worked the scene.

