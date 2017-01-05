Woman found dead inside Newport News house

(Photo: 13News Now Niko Clemmons)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are investigating a homicide, Thursday.

Officers were called to house in the 900 block of Marcus Dr. at 5:14 p.m.

The body of a woman was found inside the home.

Police are treating this investigation as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Officials have not released the cause of death, or any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.