Woman injured after crashing into power line pole

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman was sent to a hospital after her car struck a power line pole Monday afternoon.

The woman was driving on Hampton Highway when her car ran off the road and struck the pole. The Toyota overturned due to the crash.

The woman was taken to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was shut down due to the live wires lying on the roadway.

State police are investigating.

