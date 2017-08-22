Woman killed in gruesome elevator accident after giving birth at hospital

Thinkstock

A Spanish woman who had just given birth to a baby girl was killed Sunday after a hospital elevator malfunctioned, according to local reports.

Rocío Cortes Nunez, 25, was being transferred on a stretcher from the second to the third floor of Our Lady of Valme Hospital in Seville when the elevator malfunctioned, el Correo reported. According to el Correro, the hospital attendant was pushing Nunez on a stretcher and decided to switch elevators after the elevator doors opened and closed, but the elevator did not ascend.

The hospital attendant was pulling Nunez from the elevator when it suddenly shot upward, trapping her head between the two floors, el Correo reported.

Nunez' husband Jose Gaspar told ABC Sevilla he was heartbroken.

"This can not be so," he told ABC. "Today it has been Rocío but tomorrow can be another person."

Police and firefighters worked for several hours to remove Nunez' body from the elevator, according to local reports.

Regional health minister herself, Marina Alvarez, said the accident was "unexpected and surprising," el Correo reported.

Nunez' newborn daughter was transferred to the ICU of the Children's Hospital of Virgen del Rocío, where she was diagnosed with congenital heart disease, el Correo reported.

According to the publication, Nunez has two other daughters.

