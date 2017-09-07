Woman on Va. Beach oceanfront hit by truck

Beach goer gets hit by a truck on Virginia Beach's Oceanfront September 7, 2017

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman was hit by a truck while sitting on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Thursday.

At 10:48 a.m. police responded to the 2400 Atlantic Avenue, where they found EMS and lifeguards working on an adult female.

The woman was sitting in a beach chair before she was hit. According to police, the truck is not city owned.

She was rushed to an area hospital for significant injuries.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

